Rumour: Lego's first Pokémon set will be a giant one

HQ

Lego and Nintendo have long enjoyed a successful collaboration, producing several popular sets and even an interactive toy concept. So we weren't entirely surprised when they announced this spring that they would be expanding their partnership by including The Pokémon Company.

No further details were provided at the time, but now the Reddit thread Legoleak (thanks VGC) has revealed that older fans in particular will be very happy with the first projects. There are three sets for ages 18 and up, the largest of which consists of 6,838 pieces, making it one of the largest Lego sets ever. However, it comes at a price, which is said to be $649.99, with a planned release date of March 1.

We can only speculate about what this giant set will be. Will it be a giant Pikachu, a huge Poké Ball with lots of features, an enormous diorama, or something else entirely? What do you think and hope for?

Oh, and don't forget that this is unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt for now.