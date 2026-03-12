Rumour: Lego PlayStation set to arrive by the end of the year

HQ

It seems like there will soon be another addition to Lego's video game collection, as a new rumour from a very experienced and often accurate leaker, lego_minecraft_goat, has claimed that the original PlayStation will soon be brickified.

Yep, if you have been looking for company for your Lego Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy, you will seemingly soon be able to add the PS1. It's said that this set will be arriving by the end of the year, likely around December, and that it will span 1,911 pieces with a cost of $159.99/€159.99.

It should be said that while this individual doesn't tend to get their information wrong, until Lego or Sony PlayStation make an official announcement, we should treat this news with a degree of caution.

Would you snag a Lego PlayStation set?