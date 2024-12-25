Rumour: Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 surface

Dansk
Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 have surfaced, giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated console. Shared by a verified Reddit user, the images show the device without its Joy-Cons, raising questions about its design and features—with some users even speculating whether or not the photo is AI-generated.
While the authenticity of these leaked photos remains uncertain, the timing coincides with rumors of a possible announcement from Nintendo on January 8th.
Could these be the real deal, or just another elaborate tease? What are your thoughts on the Switch 2's design?