Rumour: Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 surface

Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 have surfaced, giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated console. Shared by a verified Reddit user, the images show the device without its Joy-Cons, raising questions about its design and features—with some users even speculating whether or not the photo is AI-generated.

While the authenticity of these leaked photos remains uncertain, the timing coincides with rumors of a possible announcement from Nintendo on January 8th.

Could these be the real deal, or just another elaborate tease? What are your thoughts on the Switch 2's design?