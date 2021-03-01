Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Rumour: Leaked photos from the Halo TV series

The show launches early next year on Paramount Plus.

A person who calls himself Mikethehuman_ on Twitter has shared two images that he claims comes from the Halo TV series. No source is mentioned, others than that they allegedly comes from the recordings in Hungary.

The images show both Marines and a Warthog, and we think they seem to be pretty legit and show an authentic look fans will appreciate. The Halo TV series launches on Paramount Plus early next year with Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Orange Is the New Black) as Master Chief.

