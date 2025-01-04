Rumour: Leaked accesory shows Nintendo Switch 2 design

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumor mill churns on, with the latest spark coming from JSAUX's newly unveiled transparent case. While Nintendo remains silent, this accessory has fans dissecting its design for clues about the next-generation console. Could this be another piece of the puzzle?

The case boasts an ergonomic design with reimagined Joy-Con layouts, ventilation features, and what appears to be a microphone-like detail. Though JSAUX hasn't explicitly linked it to the Nintendo Switch 2, the design lines up suspiciously well with previous leaks and renders, leaving fans buzzing with questions.

With an official reveal expected before March 2025, these leaks keep raising the stakes. Will Nintendo surprise us with something we haven't seen, or has the console already been unveiled piece by piece?