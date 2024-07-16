Rumour: Kumail Nanjiani has been cast as Booster Gold

One of the superheroes confirmed early on for the first wave of movies and TV shows in what DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran call Gods and Monsters, was Booster Gold.

The name may not be particularly familiar to those who don't read DC, but it's a charming and unique hero from the future whose superpowers are basically knowing what's going to happen in the world and high-tech gadgets. Who will play Booster Gold (or Michael Jon Carter as he is actually called) has been unknown until now, but now Nexus Point News reports that the role has been cast.

If the information is correct, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has been given the honour, and he is no stranger to superheroes, having previously played Kingo in the infamous Marvel movie Eternals.

Given that the world's biggest Comic-Con (the one in San Diego) takes place between July 25-28, this could be the place where Gunn reports on upcoming DC ventures, including verifying these news about Booster Gold.