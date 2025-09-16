Rumour: KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Fortnite

HQ

For months, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated Netflix, breaking record after record and dominating the music charts. It's already confirmed that a sequel is on the way, and now it seems that the Korean singing demon hunters will soon be making their way into the gaming world.

The highly reliable Fortnite leakers Loolo and SpushFNBR report that KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Fortnite, and we won't have to wait long because it's happening this season. It will likely involve skins representing the demon hunters, and possibly someone from The Saja Boys, and we think there may be dance emotes.

More information from these leakers is promised "next week." Take it with a grain of salt as this is unconfirmed information, but these two leakers are usually right every time.