Rumour: Konami about to announce Metal Gear remasters

HQ

Things really didn't end well between Konami and the Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, and since the latter left the company, the franchise has basically been dormant besides from the very crappy Metal Gear Survive. But now we've seen signs that Konami might be about to put Solid Snake back to work.

VGC reports that Konami is about to announce remasters of Metal Gear Solid 1-3 during Tokyo Game Show on September 16. The idea is to sell them both as a package and separately, and the development is being done by the Chinese studio Virtuos.

The VGC report was later also backed up by famous insider AestheticGamer who tweets that he knows this is "100% true". Let's keep our fingers crossed, because we've really missed Solid Snake. Have you?