Rumour: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II characters are coming to Fortnite

HQ

Is this the weirdest Fortnite crossover...ever? It certainly feels like if the rumours are true, it might be the strangest inclusion in a Fortnite Battle Pass since Peter Griffin arrived on the Battle Bus. Currently, it is believed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II characters could be coming to Fortnite.

This comes to us via ShpeshalNick of the XboxEra podcast, who claimed that a bunch of new characters would soon be added to Fortnite, including more Mortal Kombat characters, new Doom characters for Doom: The Dark Ages, and the introduction of Jack Black (just as the man, unrelated to his Minecraft character), Tony Hawk, and characters from Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

We would imagine that if there are multiple Kingdom Come: Deliverance II characters on the cards, we'd see the inclusion of Henry and Sir Hans, with Katherine perhaps added as a tertiary character. But, it wasn't confirmed who would be joining the Fortnite roster.

Still, it seems that pretty much every IP you can think of already has a Fortnite crossover, or is getting one in the near future. So, keep your eyes peeled as we wait and see if there's any reality to this rumour.