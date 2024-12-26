Rumour: Kevin Feige unhappy with Spider-Man 4 script, calls for a rewrite

Recent rumors, shared by insider MyTimeToShineHello in a post on X, suggest that Kevin Feige, Marvel's mastermind, isn't satisfied with the current script for Spider-Man 4 and has reportedly asked for a complete rewrite.

While Tom Holland expressed satisfaction with the draft earlier this year, it seems Feige has different expectations for the next chapter in the Spider-Man saga. According to MyTimeToShineHello, the script is still in development, with significant changes underway. Filming isn't set to begin until mid-2025, leaving time for further revisions.

Could these script changes impact the film's 2026 release?