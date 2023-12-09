Rumour: Ken may be getting his very own movie

HQ

No other film this year have come close to achieving the same astronomical success as Barbie, and with it generating $1.442 billion at the box office, a sequel is, of course, up for discussion. The film's star Margot Robbie believes, however, that a direct continuation will not happen.

Now it seems instead that Ken is the one who may become the central character in the next film. Something that was already explored during the production of the script for Barbie where both Gerwig and Baumbach found themselves writing too much material for the character.

"We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write,"

And when asked about the possibility of a Ken movie, the duo had this to say:

"I mean, the truth is, you know...I guess we'll see,"

So who knows what happens in the future, maybe Ken will be the sequel to Barbie.