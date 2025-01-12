Rumour: Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled

HQ

Disney's live-action Tangled adaptation is gaining momentum, with rumors suggesting Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) might take on the role of the villainous Mother Gothel. Known for her scene-stealing turn in WandaVision, Hahn is reportedly being considered by Disney, according to insider Daniel Richtman. While the casting remains unconfirmed, Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is set to direct, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) is penning the script.

Are you excited to see this live-action adaptation?