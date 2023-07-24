Rumour: Kathleen Kennedy at risk of being fired, Lucasfilm boss under internal investigation

HQ

What is really going on behind closed doors at Disney and Lucasfilm? Several rumours that have been gaining ground in recent weeks indicate that Kathleen Kennedy's job may be in danger and that she is being investigated internally. This is probably partly linked to the series of TV and film fiascos that the studio has produced under her guidance, not least the latest Indiana Jones film, which risks becoming one of the biggest flops in the company's long history.

But the main reason is said to be that Kennedy allegedly embezzled money from the studio, and is now under investigation at the request of Disney boss Bob Iger. One source, ThwipT_, a individual known for posting scoops related to the film industry and predominantly upcoming Disney and Marvel works, even claims that Kennedy has already been fired and wrote the following on Twitter:

"I'm hearing Kathleen Kennedy is now gone from Lucasfilm."

This is a claim that other people with industry connections have also heard rumours about, including Joey Paur from GeekTyrant who mentioned in a news story:

"I also heard something to that effect but didn't want to share anything until I had some more information to work with. I didn't want to get ahead of myself, but it seems like something is definitely going on over at Lucasfilm in regard to Kennedy."

Disney hasn't released an official statement yet, but it will be very interesting to see if the rumours are true, which we will definitely find out in the coming months.

What are your thoughts and opinions on Kathleen Kennedy? Do you think she should stay or go?