Rumour: Jurassic World Rebirth features fire-breathing dinosaurs

HQ

The deadly dinos are getting ready to make another big comeback with Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh film in the series that picks up a number of years after the events of Dominion. And for those who attended CinemaCon, they were treated to a brand new trailer, which according torumours included fire-breathing dinosaurs.

"The trailer teases several high-action moments, including an attempt to steal the eggs of a quetzalcoatlus, which leads to a heart-pounding aerial escape. A mosasaur attack nearly capsizes a research team's boat, and, in a surprising twist, a terrifying new dinosaur is introduced—one that looks like a fire-breathing T-Rex."

The Jurassic World trilogy may have been absurd, but if this is true, Rebirth will allow the franchise to step fully into the world of the storybooks. Scarlett herself, who is in Rebirth, attended CinemaCon and described it as a childhood dream to finally get the chance to be part of Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in cinemas on 2 July, when we will see how much truth there is behind the claim of fire-breathing dinosaurs.