Rumour: Journey to the Savage Planet sequel in the works

Over four and a half years ago, the oddball action-explorer Journey to the Savage Planet was released by the studio Typhoon Studios, which was bought by Google just over halfway through the game's development. We liked game here at the editorial office, but unfortunately Google cancelled its entire gaming initiative just over a year after its launch. Even then, a sequel was supposedly in the works, and perhaps it's the same one that's resurfaced now?

When Google shut down Typhoon Studios, the studio was re-formed shortly afterwards under the new name Racoon Logic, and now a title suspiciously like a sequel to their Journey to the Savage Planet has begun to flourish in several places.

An application to trade mark the name Revenge of the Savage Planet has been submitted to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, and an advert on Actors Access - a website where companies advertise jobs for actors - for a game called Project Lodestar has appeared. According to the advert, Project Lodestar is described as "a follow-up to Journey to the Savage Planet" so perhaps not too much salt is needed here, but of course we can't be too sure. Hopefully we'll have an official announcement to look forward to soon.