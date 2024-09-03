Rumour: Josh Brolin has been offered the role of Green Lantern

HQ

James Gunn is hard at work trying to rebuild the DCU as best he can, and with the filming of the new Superman behind him, he is now said to be working hard on Peacemaker. But also the series Lanterns is in the starting blocks, which will be about The Green Lantern Corps and it is now claimed that Gunn has found his leading man for it, namely Josh Brolin.

According to podcaster TheInSneider, the actor has been offered the role of Hal Jordan, i.e. Green Lantern. But whether the almost 60-year-old actor will accept is of course another matter. Perhaps a younger talent would have been more appropriate?

What do you think, would Josh Brolin fit the role of Green Lantern or is he too old?