Rumour: Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a supporting role

The Hollywood rumour mill surrounding Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been absolutely crazy. At one point, Disney wanted nothing to do with Johnny Depp, suggesting that Captain Jack Sparrow's time on the big screen was done, but then the trial with Amber Heard came and went and it seemed like Depp could be back as the famed character. Then it was most recently reported that Disney was eyeing The Bear's Ayo Edibiri as the lead for the sixth film in the franchise, once again suggesting that Captain Jack was on the out, but even now this seems unclear.

Because Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman has stated that Depp is being eyed for a return to the role, and that he is being looked at as a supporting actor for the sixth film where he will return as Captain Jack.

Granted, Disney hasn't stated anything official in regard to this, so take this information with a very large amount of caution because it seems like a new rumour for the upcoming Pirates film makes its arrival every other week.