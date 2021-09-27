Rumour: Jared Leto might be back as Joker in Legion of Doom movie

HQ

The original Suicide Squad movie from 2016 didn't make many people happy, but it did have two bright spots; Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as Joker. While we've been spoiled with plenty of the former since then, we've only gotten a glimpse of the latter in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Fortunately, it seems like we might see a return of Jared Leto as Joker according to a new rumour. According to "trusted and proven" sources, Warner is in the preparation stages of a Legion of Doom movie, filled with spectacular supervillains. Two of them are Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and Leto's Joker.

Leto's next movie is Morbius, which is actually from Marvel, and launches in January 2022. If he actually will return to Joker remains to be seen, but a Legion of Doom movie sounds great and would certainly be enhanced with a new performance by Jared Leto.

