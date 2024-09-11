English
Rumour: Jared Leto may play Skeletor in Masters of the Universe film

It looks like the Joker and Morbius actor, and the 30 Seconds to Mars singer may have found his next gig.

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie may have found its big bad guy, as rumour has it that Jared Leto has been offered the role of the iconic villain Skeletor - He-Man's worst nightmare.

Negotiations are still in full swing, so this should be taken with a pinch of salt. But if the rumour from the often reliable The InSneider is true, it means that he will take his place alongside Alison Brie, who was recently cast as one of the film's other big villains, namely Evil-Lyn.

Nicholas Galitzine, known for The Idea of You, is already confirmed for the role of Prince Adam of Eternia, the sword-wielding warrior He-Man's alter ego and the film is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to Masters of the Universe?

