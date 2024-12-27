Rumour: James Gunn eyes Robert Pattinson's Batman for DCU inclusion, but Matt Reeves is hesitant

HQ

According to a recent report from The Hot Mic podcast, James Gunn is interested in bringing Robert Pattinson's version of Batman into the larger DCU. However, director Matt Reeves, who is currently working on a trilogy featuring Pattinson's Batman, is hesitant about this idea. He prefers to keep his more grounded, noir-inspired version of the character separate from the expansive DCU.

Reeves is focused on completing his Batman trilogy with parts II and III, though rumors of delays have recently surfaced. On the other hand, Gunn has expressed his interest in exploring both connected stories within the DCU and standalone "Elseworlds" narratives.

Would you like to see Pattinson's The Batman become part of the new DCU?