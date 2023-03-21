Rumour: James Cameron wants to release a nine-hour version of Avatar 3

HQ

James Cameron's Avatar sequel has been doing well in cinemas around the world, really, unbelievably well. At the time of writing, Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to climb up to third place among the highest-grossing films in history, and this has obviously given the director a lot of confidence when it comes to the intended sequels.

Now there are rumours that the third Avatar film will get a nine-hour special version, exclusively for Disney+ after it has had its turn in cinemas. This report comes from <a href="https://movieweb.com/avatar-3-9-hour-cut-rumored-for-release-as-limited-series-on-disney/" target="_blank">MovieWeb< /a> who claim that Cameron said the sequel will break all previous records when it comes to visual effects and storytelling. The premiere date for Avatar 3 has already been nailed down to December 20, 2024, so this nine-hour long special version will only become relevant sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to more Avatar?