Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: James Cameron wants to release a nine-hour version of Avatar 3

It's said to be coming to Disney+ sometime after the theatrical run concludes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

James Cameron's Avatar sequel has been doing well in cinemas around the world, really, unbelievably well. At the time of writing, Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to climb up to third place among the highest-grossing films in history, and this has obviously given the director a lot of confidence when it comes to the intended sequels.

Now there are rumours that the third Avatar film will get a nine-hour special version, exclusively for Disney+ after it has had its turn in cinemas. This report comes from <a href="https://movieweb.com/avatar-3-9-hour-cut-rumored-for-release-as-limited-series-on-disney/" target="_blank">MovieWeb< /a> who claim that Cameron said the sequel will break all previous records when it comes to visual effects and storytelling. The premiere date for Avatar 3 has already been nailed down to December 20, 2024, so this nine-hour long special version will only become relevant sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to more Avatar?

Rumour: James Cameron wants to release a nine-hour version of Avatar 3


Loading next content