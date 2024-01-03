Rumour: Jack Black joins the Minecraft movie as Steve

HQ

Last April, it was finally confirmed that Jason Momoa will be in the Minecraft movie we haven't heard anything really noteworthy about, and now it seems like another beloved actor is ready to enter a famous universe again.

The usually very reliable Anthony D'Alessandro over at Deadline claims that Jack Black, who the youngest of you probably best know as Bowser in last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will play Steve in the Minecraft movie. This would mean Black is on a real video game adaptation streak, as he'll also appear as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie we expect to arrive later this year.

We're told production on Minecraft is about to start, so expect to get far more information about the movie in the coming months.