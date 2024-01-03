Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Jack Black joins the Minecraft movie as Steve

Bowser was jealous of Mario's ability to break blocks.

Last April, it was finally confirmed that Jason Momoa will be in the Minecraft movie we haven't heard anything really noteworthy about, and now it seems like another beloved actor is ready to enter a famous universe again.

The usually very reliable Anthony D'Alessandro over at Deadline claims that Jack Black, who the youngest of you probably best know as Bowser in last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will play Steve in the Minecraft movie. This would mean Black is on a real video game adaptation streak, as he'll also appear as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie we expect to arrive later this year.

We're told production on Minecraft is about to start, so expect to get far more information about the movie in the coming months.

