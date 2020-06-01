Cookies

Rumour: is the Harry Potter RPG coming in 2021?

Could we be headed for Hogwarts via the Harry Potter RPG next year? Recent rumours state that to be the case.

Last March, following E3's delay, we discovered that an announcement for a new Harry Potter RPG game, leaked for the very first time in 2018, was expected at E3 2020.

As it was revealed at the time, the game - apparently a AAA project developed by Avalanche Software - sees the player creating his/her Hogwarts student and then getting to choose whether to be a good character or a bad character. Warner never confirmed that news, so all this remains in the rumour mill.

However, it seems that we now know when the game will be released, according to a Reddit user. The user reports that Warner Bros would have contacted a company for the localization of the game, which apparently should be released in 2021. At the moment, these are just rumours, so take this information with a pinch of salt .... but it would not be bad to start the next generation of consoles with a new game inspired by Harry Potter, what do you say?

