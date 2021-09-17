Rumour: inXile developing steampunk RPG with dark Victorian-era envoronments

HQ

Thanks to the Nvidia leak earlier this week, we got to know about working names for a couple of upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles. One of them was project Cobalt, and now Windows Central has shared what they know about this.

As we reported earlier this summer, the studio has confirmed that it is a combined FPS and RPG, and it will seemingly be something to look forward to for fans of raw steampunk. According to Windows Central, the game has "Steampunk-style, inspired by Industrial Revolution-inspired tech. Expect steam engines, zeppelins, retro-futuristic robots, dark Victorian-era streets, and more".

They also share art from the inXile concept artist Aleksander Danilovac, which is supposedly "representative of the environmental style" for the game. Does this sounds like something for you?