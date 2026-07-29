Rumour: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could be one of the last PS5 games to launch with a disc as it targets 2027 release

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It might not just be God of War: Laufey headlining PlayStation's calendar next year. After more than six years without a new release (The Last of Us remasters don't count), Naughty Dog could return in 2027 with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

First revealed at The Game Awards 2024, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a departure from Naughty Dog's world of mushroom zombies, as we jet off to the stars in an alternate-reality future, looking for a bounty on a planet where no one survives long. We've barely heard a peep about the game since its first reveal, but according to prolific leaker Nate The Hate, the game is targeting a 2027 release.

Whether it'll be able to meet that target is unknown, especially as right now Sony is focusing on marketing Marvel's Wolverine and God of War: Laufey. With the latter game releasing very early in 2027, there is space for a big PS5 exclusive later on in the year. This would also mean that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could be one of the last major PS5 games to get a release on disc. Certainly, it could be the last exclusive for the console to have a physical release, as if it makes its 2027 target, it'll dodge the great disc purge from 2028 onwards, when PlayStation will no longer manufacture discs for its games.