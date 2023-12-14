Rumour: Insomniac could be working on a Spider-Verse game

HQ

Following the ransomware attack at Sony - where employee data along with information on the upcoming Wolverine game was stolen - it appears we might have some new details on what Insomniac is working on next.

According to the documents (thanks, Insider Gaming), three unannounced projects are currently in the works at Insomniac, which include a third Spider-Man game and a Spider-Verse title. It's believed that Insomniac is working on a multiplayer game, and fans on Reddit think this might be the Spider-Verse game.

With the success of the Spider-Verse movies, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a Spider-Verse game, but don't get your hopes up on having your own unique Spider-Man swinging about in a massive multiplayer lobby just yet, as for now this is only a rumour, and even if it turns out to be true, it is likely years away.