Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Rumour: Insomniac could be working on a Spider-Verse game

Unsurprisingly, it also seems Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in the works.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following the ransomware attack at Sony - where employee data along with information on the upcoming Wolverine game was stolen - it appears we might have some new details on what Insomniac is working on next.

According to the documents (thanks, Insider Gaming), three unannounced projects are currently in the works at Insomniac, which include a third Spider-Man game and a Spider-Verse title. It's believed that Insomniac is working on a multiplayer game, and fans on Reddit think this might be the Spider-Verse game.

With the success of the Spider-Verse movies, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a Spider-Verse game, but don't get your hopes up on having your own unique Spider-Man swinging about in a massive multiplayer lobby just yet, as for now this is only a rumour, and even if it turns out to be true, it is likely years away.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts

0
Marvel's Spider-Man 2Score

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Spider-Man as a character has had an immense hot streak over the past few years, but can Insomniac keep it up?



Loading next content