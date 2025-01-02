Rumour: Images of Nintendo Switch successor's motherboard leaks online

HQ

Nintendo is really starting to struggle with keeping the video game industry's worst-kept secret under wraps, as over the months several leaks have occurred and presented us snippets and glimpses at the hardware so many are regarding as the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Super Nintendo Switch. The latest of the bunch happened around the turn of the New Year, with images of a claimed motherboard for the device popping up on Reddit, via user MHN1994.

Granted, there are a few elements of caution to take with the images, as not only have they yet to be proven accurate and real, they also don't really mean a whole lot to the average consumer and fan. The main thing to note is that the motherboard is larger than the current Switch model, suggesting that the follow-up device will feature a larger body and likely a larger display too.

Nintendo Everything has also noted that this leak does align with the previous CPU leaks that happened in 2024, suggesting that these images could present a snippet into what lies beneath the surface of Nintendo's next major hardware effort.

Recently, it was also discussed whether the Switch 2 will operate at a similar power to that of the PlayStation 4 Pro.