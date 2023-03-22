Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Images of new iPhone 15 Pro leaked

The changes are fairly minimal but interesting all the same.

It's no secret that mobile phone development has stagnated a bit, but that doesn't stop Apple, Samsung and all the other giants from changing and refining, and now it looks like a CAD image of the latest iPhones has been leaked on TikTok. Judging from the image, it seems that the upcoming 15 Pro and Pro Max will be graced with a single large volume button instead of two separate ones and the tried and true mute slider is also being changed to one button.

There is now speculation that this could be the first iPhone with no moving parts and that they will instead use its Taptic Engine to simulate button presses. The regular 15 and 15 Plus models are rumoured to retain the more traditional volume and mute controls.

What do you think about these small changes, do they make sense?

