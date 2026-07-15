Rumour: id Software has begun working on a new Doom

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Now that the dust is starting to settle after Microsoft's massive layoffs, we have a clearer picture of what actually happened and who was affected. One of the studios that initially seemed to be hit incredibly hard was id Software, which has, at irregular intervals, delivered some of the market's most impactful and visually stunning action games, games that, unfortunately, haven't sold as well as their reviews suggest they deserve.

Even the studio's co-founder, John Carmack, commented on the studio's fate and showed some understanding for the situation, saying, "Games need to succeed, not just be beloved." Initially, it sounded as though as many as three out of four employees had been affected by the layoffs, which prompted id Software itself to issue a clarification, stating:

"We still have the crew we need to build the games and tech we're known for. The team today is about the same size we were when making Doom (2016)."

For those who feared that the Doom: The Dark Ages expansion Revelations would be the last new Doom they'd ever experience, we now have some good news. The Verge editor Tom Warren has consistently proved to have a good grasp of Microsoft's goings-on, and he writes on X that id Software hasn't been reduced to a mere support studio but that "they're now in the early stages of a new Doom game."

No official confirmation, but Warren is considered a reliable source, so the hope that we'll get to experience some heavy-hitting action from the studio definitely lives on.