Rumour: Hugh Jackman will continue playing Wolverine for years to come

Logan was supposed to be the end of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but as we all know, everything changed with the third Deadpool film, whose script managed to lure Jackman back to the role. And now there are indications that he will continue to play the character for years to come.

Recent rumours (thanks, ComicBookMovie.com) suggest that there are advanced plans to have Jackman take on the role in the upcoming Avengers films and possibly beyond. And that he is keen to do more Deadpool films with Ryan Reynolds.

According to MTTSH, Jackman will stay on as Logan post-Secret Wars, and is keen to make more Deadpool and Wolverine movies with Ryan Reynolds. This is hardly surprising given the positive reception and massive success of the movie (it recently passed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office), and we're sure there has already been at least some discussion at Marvel/Disney about developing a direct sequel.

What do you think about this, fun? Or is Jackman getting a bit old to get representing Wolverine?