Rumour: Hugh Jackman may continue as Wolverine for another decade

It certainly seems that Hugh Jackman has found the motivation within himself to once again take on the role of Wolverine after his unexpected collaboration with Deadpool last year. According to insider MyTimetoShineH, and reported on by ComicBookMovie.com, the actor plans to continue playing the role for at least another ten years, despite speculation that he would be replaced by a younger talent.

This is remarkable, to say the least, considering that Marvel is said to be introducing the X-Men into the MCU soon, and it is also mentioned that a whole new trilogy with Wolverine and Deadpool is in the works. Something that is of course also motivated by the huge successes from last year where Deadpool & Wolverine recorded almost $1.4 billion at the global box office.

So saddle up as Jackman is likely to be a recurring and lasting part of Marvel in the coming years.

