Rumour: Horizon: Forbidden West Complete Edition to be released next week

Neither Sony nor Guerrilla have confirmed anything about a rumoured full edition of Horizon Forbidden West, although there has been a number of rumours and hints in recent months pointing in that direction. The complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success and one of the biggest first-party titles for the company in recent years, so it should come as no surprise that the full version of its sequel will arrive in plenty of time to appear on gift lists for the Christmas campaign.

And it's coming quite soon, in fact, because Gematsu has spotted a Japanese retailer's listing for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition with a release date of October 6, Friday next week, at a price of 7,981 yen (around 50 euros at current exchange rates).

Although unconfirmed, if it follows the same release model as Zero Dawn, this Complete Edition should include the digital soundtrack, a digital comic book and art book.

