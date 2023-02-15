Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Rumour: Horizon Forbidden West coming to PS Plus game catalogue

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Borderlands 3, and Scarlet Nexus could also be coming to the service.

Last year, PlayStation launched its new, tiered version of PlayStation Plus. One of the perks that comes with paying for the more expensive tiers is the game catalogue, which allows you to access a vast library of titles.

New games are being added to the game catalogue constantly, and known leaker billbil-kun has recently predicted four more games coming to it. The list billbil-kun posted on Twitter includes Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Scarlet Nexus, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West is likely the biggest game on this list. Considering it only came out around a year ago, some are wondering if Sony could be bringing such a big and recent game to its library for those subscribed to both the PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers.

Currently, there is a demo of Horizon Forbidden West available for PS Plus Premium subscribers, but to see the release of the full game would be something else entirely. We'll just have to wait and see if billbil-kun's predictions hold any weight.

