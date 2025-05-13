Rumour: Horizon 3 could be released in 2027

HQ

Sony seems to have very long-term plans with its major IPs and companies tied to its brand. One of these is Guerrilla Games, which years after the release of Horizon: Forbbiden West, has plans to release the third part of the franchise sometime in 2027. This information comes from insider TCMF Games on his X account, which also mentions Horizon MMO on the way.

This information has come via Insider Gaming, who shared TCMF Games' post, which mentions that the new Horizon is in development and will be set in the ultimate battle for Earth against Nemesis, as anticipated in the second game's epilogue. The release, potentially, could be in 2027. In addition, the insider suggests an intergenerational release between the current PlayStation 5 and its possible successor, PlayStation 6, which it would accompany as a launch title.

All signs point to the IP's multiplayer title arriving before the third instalment of the story, so we'll have to wait to find out the next step in Aloy's story.

Which are you looking forward to more, the multiplayer title or the third main story instalment?