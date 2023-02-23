Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Rumour: Hogwarts Legacy is getting a TV show

The show is said to be in the early stages of development at HBO Max.

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy has only been out for less than a couple of weeks, but it's success is clear to see. Now, it appears that success may already have spawned a TV show in the works at HBO.

This is according to Giant Freakin Robot, which has reported the show is currently in its early stages of development, but it will follow a similar story to the Hogwarts Legacy game.

This means it'll be set before the events of either the Harry Potter books or the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs. So far, details remain light on the show and it's not even confirmed that it is in development, so don't get excited just yet.

We will provide further updates as this story develops so stay tuned. In the meantime, let us know if you'd be excited to see a Hogwarts Legacy TV show? HBO has already done well with its The Last of Us adaptation, so it could have potential.

Hogwarts Legacy

