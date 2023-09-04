Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Rumour: Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already in development

Something we frankly expected, but signs of life are always appreciated.

HQ

With the fall avalanche of new releases is coming and Starfield being officially launching this week, it's easy to forget the arguably biggest premiere of 2023 - Hogwarts Legacy. It massacred all kinds of records after it was released in February and has has continued to perform well.

While we know many of you are hoping it will get DLC eventually, it seems like Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment might have other plans and have kicked of the work on a sequel. The fairly known insider (as far as insiders goes) MyTimeToShineH writes on X:

"Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works"

While this is hardly surprising considering what a huge success the first game was, and the fact that Harry Potter is getting a TV series on HBO Max eventually - we're still glad to hear that the development might already have started to some extent.

Which is the single feature you are hoping will be added to Hogwarts Legacy 2?

Hogwarts Legacy

