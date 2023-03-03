Rumour: Here's what Xbox has lined up after Starfield

HQ

We all know what's coming in terms of Xbox releases for the first half of this year. Redfall and Starfield are headlining, but after the release of these two highly anticipated titles, gamers are left wondering what's to come next.

On the VGC podcast, Andy Robinson sought to try and answer what comes next after Starfield for Xbox. According to Robinson, Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade II and Obsidian's RPG Avowed are the nearest games to completion.

Other Xbox games such as Fable, Perfect Dark, and Everwild are still a while away according to Robinson. "Fable is still miles away. Perfect Dark is not close. Everwild is not close," Robinson said. "It's easy to empathize with Xbox fans because this must be so frustrating for them, as well. Everything looks so great on paper, and the games are just not quite ready yet."

Despite the somewhat positive news around Fable as of late, it seems we're still going to be waiting a while to see what Playground Games has been cooking up for us. But, Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade II and Avowed could very well help make the wait for Xbox's other major releases worthwhile.