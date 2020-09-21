English
Rumour: Henry Cavill signs a deal for multiple new Superman films

This would supposedly include three dedicated films for Superman, as well as cameo appearances.

Superhero movies based on DC Comics' characters have faced all kinds of problems over the years compared to Marvel's heroes. One of those DC problems has not been the way Henry Cavill portrayed Superman. Nowadays, Cavill is mostly known as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series, but according to the latest rumors, his days as Superman may not be over.

According to The Cultured Nerd, Henry Cavill has signed a deal for multiple new Superman films. This would include 3 films for Superman, and cameo appearances as well, so 5-6 movies in total.

"Ours and DCUNews' sources have stated that the contract includes 3 films for Cavill's pitch and options for future cameos in other future DC films, for a total of 5 to 6 movies."

As always, rumours should be taken as rumours, but at least there is still hope for new Superman films.

