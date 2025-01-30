Rumour: Henry Cavill is joining Star Wars

HQ

There are still people who mourn Henry Cavill's departure from both the roles of Geralt of Rivia and Superman, and there is constant nagging that he should join this and that movie universe. That's how beloved he is, and he's sometimes jokingly referred to as the king of nerds.

We already know he'll be appearing in ventures based on Warhammer 40,000 and the classic Highlander franchise, but now it seems he may also be appearing in another beloved universe. Or should we say in another galaxy (far, far away).

According to the often very reliable movie insider MyTimeToShineHello, discussions are currently underway to cast Cavill in an upcoming Star Wars movie. We don't have any details, but it could possibly be the trilogy Simon Kinberg (who previously made several X-Men movies) is currently working on, which we previously reported about.

What do you think of Cavill in Star Wars, and do you hope he will play a good or evil character?