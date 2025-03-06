Rumour: Happy Gilmore 2 releases this July on Netflix

HQ

Happy Gilmore 2 is finally going to hit our screens this year, and now we may know the exact date it'll land on Netflix. The film starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and more returning cast members is currently just slated for 2025 by the streamer.

But, Deadline's latest report on one of the actors in the film, Conor Sherry, also says that we can expect Happy Gilmore 2 on the 25th of July. Again, until Netflix itself confirms this date, we can't say it's anything but a rumour, but a summer release does seem to make sense.

If Happy Gilmore 2 is Netflix's big summer release, then it leaves space for Frankenstein and Wake Up, Dead Man to appear later in the year. We've had The Electric State fill out the spring slot for 2025, and so Happy Gilmore 2 could fit into a summer position.

When do you want Happy Gilmore 2 to release?

