Rumour: Halo to drop the Slipspace Engine and switch to Unreal Engine

Halo Infinite has not been the game that Halo fans had hoped it would have been. Between lacking support and failed offerings, including most recently the cancelled local cooperative campaign, 343 Industries has been in the firing line for a lot of the game's problems. But as for the fundamental issues at the developer that led to these problems with the game, various reports have suggested that the Slipspace Engine that the title runs on and was specifically built for, is a big reason.

And now a new rumour has started doing the rounds and this one states that 343 Industries will be dropping the Slipspace Engine and moving onto Unreal Engine for Halo going forward. This comes from YouTuber Sean W, who has since had his rumour corroborated by Windows Central's Jez Corden, who has added:

"Initially, I wrote off the report. It didn't make a whole lot of sense to drop 2+ years of work on [the rumoured Halo battle royale title] to move it all across to a new engine, but after speaking with Sean W and doing some digging of my own, it's certainly looking increasingly as though [Halo battle royale] is either ditching Slipspace, or was never on Slipspace from the outset."

Either way, as Unreal Engine is a far more widely used development tool, this should alleviate a lot of problems when creating new content in Halo games, but until 343 Industries officially makes a statement either confirming or denying this report, we will just have to take the rumour with a bit of caution.