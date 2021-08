Most people probably did assume that Halo Infinite would be a pretty massive game, and judging by a new rumour, they would be right. The rumour did the rounds on Twitter yesterday as a photo circulated that reveals the file size to be 97.24 gigabytes.

While this is in no way confirmed and Halo Infinite hasn't gone gold yet, the image looks fairly real and the file size sounds very plausible. Still, take this with a grain of salt until 343 Industries reveals the real file size.

Thanks GamingBolt