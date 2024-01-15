Rumour: Halo battle royale game cancelled

For quite some time, it has been rumoured (and almost confirmed at times) that Certain Affinity has been working on a Halo-themed battle royale shooter internally called Tatanka, supposedly developed with Unreal Engine 5. But according to a new rumour, it seems like we might never get to play this game.

In the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, the insider Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker says Halo Tatanka has been cancelled, despite being in development for several years by a 100-person team. No reason was given why this has happened, and we don't know if some of the assets ultimately will be used in another game instead.

If this turns out to be true - the game doesn't officially exist, so it's hard to verify - a reasonable guess is that Certain Affinity's project simply didn't test well internally, and/or that it was a troubled development with a long time to go until it could be considered finished.