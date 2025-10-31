Rumour: Halo 2 and Halo 3 campaign remakes in the works

HQ

It seems that the rest of Master Chief's original trilogy is up for a remake, too, as a leaker reports that Halo 2 and Halo 3 will have their stories refreshed with new visuals and mechanics akin to Halo: Campaign Evolved.

This leak is corroborated by Insider Gaming, and it notes that like the Halo: Campaign Evolved remake, we will only be getting the story modes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 in these supposed remakes. The next time we'll see multiplayer will apparently be in Halo 7, where we'll see the campaign and multiplayer modes split just like in Halo Infinite.

No multiplayer for Halo 2 and Halo 3 does sound like a bit of a blow, especially as these games made leaps and bounds when it came to the multiplayer experience. The stories are great, too, but fans wanting to experience the original feeling of Halo 2 and Halo 3 might find it missing without proper multiplayer options.

Of course, this is all speculation right now, and even with a leak like this it's worth taking everything with a pinch of salt. Right now, all we know is the first Halo game is getting its remake, and that Microsoft is likely cooking something behind the scenes.