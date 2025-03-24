Rumour: Half-Life 3 will be the end of the series

HQ

In recent months we've seen more and more speculation about Half-Life 3, which appears to be in the works at Valve. The sequel that was memed more than Silksong and a Bloodborne remake combined, Half-Life 3 might finally be confirmed at some point relatively soon.

This reveal might come with somewhat of a bittersweet taste, though, as according to Valve insider Gabe Follower (via TheGamer), this game will mark the end of Gordon's adventure. There won't be a cliff-hanger ending, but a final one, meant to serve as our farewell to the series.

Gabe Follower believes many of the developers see the game more as a farewell gift to the community than a grand return to Half-Life. There are even warnings of potential spoilers floating around if more leaks come out around the game's story.

As always with anything Half-Life 3-related, it's worth remembering the game hasn't been officially announced yet. Even if it does get revealed, some information from leakers could end up being wrong, but considering how much we've heard about the game recently, it becomes harder to dismiss all this information as conjecture and speculation.