Rumour: Half-Life 3 will be on display this summer

After years of speculation, memes and resignation, it seems that a launch of Half-Life 3 is actually approaching. According to credible sources, the game is now being fully tested internally, and may be shown off for the first time this summer.

The information comes from well-known Valve insider Gabe Follower, who claims to know that internal testing of Half-Life 3 is underway, with a small group of Valve employees and their associates having access to an early version of the highly anticipated game.

Further indications that something big is in the works include Valve recently hiring a legion of new developers, some of whom have experience in both Half-Life and Left 4 Dead, which can clearly be seen as signs that it is internally gearing up for something bigger.

If the rumours are true, we can expect an official announcement of Half-Life 3 already this summer. Then, of course, it remains to be seen whether the highly anticipated third instalment will actually be the grand sequel we've all been waiting for for over two decades. We can only keep our fingers and toes crossed.