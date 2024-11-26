Rumour: Half-Life 3 will be announced soon

"And here we go", as Batman's arch nemesis once said. In the wake of Half-Life 2 and its 20th anniversary, all sorts of updates and information have been pouring out of Valve, and even Gabe Newell himself, which in turn reignited the eternal speculation. The question everyone is now asking is whether this could mean that Half-Life 3 could be announced in some form soon?

Industry gossip and fans say yes, and one of them is Tyler McVikcer, a person who has previously made a name for himself through several interesting scoops linked to Valve and Half-Life. And if the rumours are to be believed, Half-Life 3 will primarily focus on innovating with gameplay rather than graphical prowess. Check out McVikcer's analysis below.

What do you think? Is Half-Life 3 actually on its way or is it once again just fans dreaming and hoping?