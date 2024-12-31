Rumour: Half-Life 3 in full playtest at Valve

HQ

The rumours surrounding Half-Life 3 continue to flourish and this time it is Gabe Follower, a person who has previously made several accurate reports about unannounced Valve games, who claims that the long-awaited sequel is one step closer to being realised. According to him, the production of Half-Life 3 has entered a new phase internally at Valve, and is being playtested in full swing. Something that could very well lead to an official announcement of Half-Life 3.

Of course, everything should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt as usual when it comes to the highly anticipated game. But damn, it would be cool if Gabe and Valve actually officially announce it in the coming year. Or what do you say?