Rumour: Half-Life 3 almost fully finalised

The rumours surrounding Half-Life 3 continue unabated and according to a new report from Tyler McVicker the game may be close to completion, a conclusion reached by analysing recently updated code from several of Valve's games. These include Dota 2, where references to HLX or Half-Life X were found, findings that would indicate that the game is in an optimisation phase. In other words, the end of its development process and includes, among other things, improvements to AI opponents and the implementation of FSR3.

Based on his analysis of code, McVicker predicts several features in the upcoming game:



Advanced physics engine: The game could have a physics engine similar to that of Half-Life 2, with detailed simulations of fluids, buoyancy and how objects are affected by fire.



Intelligent AI: Computer-controlled characters are expected to react dynamically to sound, sight and even smell, and adapt to changes in the environment.



Dynamic gameplay: Elements such as enemies, health and weapons can be placed randomly, like the AI director in the Left 4 Dead series.



Advanced vehicle simulation: Half-Life 3 can be as detailed as the most advanced simulators.



Furthermore, McVicker speculates that Half-Life 3 could be announced later this year, with a potential launch in 2026. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Valve is planning to release a new VR headset later this year, which also raises questions about whether the game could be VR-exclusive.

As if these rumours weren't enough, Mike Shapiro, the voice actor behind G-Man, has also recently made hints that could be interpreted as related to a new game being in the works.

What are your hopes and thoughts about Half-Life 3?