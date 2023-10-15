Rumour: GTA VI will be vastly better looking than Red Dead 2

HQ

With Grand Theft Auto V still managing to hold its own in the graphical department over a decade later, many of us are starting to wonder what exactly the sequel might look like.

French fanzine Rockstar Magazine has recently revealed insider information that Rockstar has spent half of GTA VI's development time building out its own Rage Engine technology. According to their report, this new technology will enable GTA VI to look significantly better than Red Dead Redemption 2, which is the studio's best looking project to date.

According to the same report, Rockstar has been working on the gaming world's first real-time physics system for water and has been reworking all vehicles with all-new car physics that apparently will include real-time deformation beyond anything we've seen so far.

"When a company markets a cultural product and the latter becomes the most profitable in history, there is no need to speculate on the intentions, which are widely revised upwards, of the technical characteristics of the next project. You have to do not only do better, but also differently. And that's why Rockstar Games will offer us something that has never been seen in the video game industry with its new version of the RAGE engine.

Water has always been a difficult element to reproduce in video games and since the appearance of 3D. Most developers use a mesh system for their rendering. This method has the advantage of being not very greedy in terms of performance and the rendering remains credible."